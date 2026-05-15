May 15, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Former Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Player Stengrim Commits to St. Thomas

Former Brainerd Warrior hockey player Kade Stengrim has committed to play at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

The forward forewent his senior year of high school to play for the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers and is now taking his talents to the college ice. Throughout his 66 regular season games with the Tigers, he scored 25 goals and had 19 assists, netting seven more in the playoffs.

Stengrim’s decision to join the Tommies came on social media earlier this week.

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