Former Bemidji Substitute Teacher Accused of Sending Sexual Images, Video to Student

A former substitute teacher in the Bemidji School District has been charged with two felonies for allegedly sending sexual images and video to a student at Bemidji Middle School.

30-year-old Bridget Lindell of Bemidji was charged in Hubbard County Court today with:

engage in electronic communication or describing sexual conduct with child

distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Lindell is accused of sending the sexually explicit material to a boy who is a middle school student and is now 13-year-old through the messaging and social networking app Snapchat. Bemidji police investigators executed a search warrant and found messages between the two dating back to last May and found 12 sexually explicit images and videos were sent to the boy from Lindell’s Snapchat account on December 1st of last year.

Lindell told investigators she is employed by Teachers On Call and worked as a part-time paraprofessional at Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center most recently and at Bemidji Middle School last year. She also previously worked at Bemidji High School, Solway School, and Northern Elementary, all in the Bemidji School District.

Lindell reportedly said to investigators she struggles with her husband and getting attention, and that the boy was filling that void.

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson released a statement on the matter today saying that the district blocked Lindell from all school assignments “immediately upon notification that a complaint had been received and an investigation initiated by law enforcement” and that the district cooperated with law enforcement “to ensure access to all relevant information during the course of their investigation.”

Olson added that all complaints and allegations regarding school district employees, volunteers, and substitutes are taken seriously. “As always,” he said,” the priority for Bemidji Area Schools is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students.