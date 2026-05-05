Former Bemidji Football Coach Stoffel Clarifies ‘Personal Attacks’ Were Not From Parents

On Monday, May 5, we reported that Bryan Stoffel would be stepping down as Bemidji High School football’s head coach. He announced the decision in a Facebook post, citing “personal attacks” and “lack of support” as reasons for his resignation.

It was speculated on social media and by some media outlets that the “personal attacks” were coming from parents of athletes, but after gathering more evidence and speaking with Stoffel directly it’s been clarified this is not the case, and that the attacks did not come from parents and were not in relation to his coaching.

Stoffel said that while he as had disagreements on occasion with parents, it’s never been anything extreme, and that the majority of parents are great to interact with and are supportive of him and the program.

Due to promises of confidentiality, Lakeland News cannot speak further on what the “personal attacks” or the “lack of support” specifically were.

We did reach out to Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Olson and he said, “We want to thank Coach Stoffel for all of his work and contributions to the program. He set the bar extremely high and we are sorry to see him resign. We are now looking to the future and will begin the search process for a new head coach.”