Geoffrey Andersen, a Bemidji High School graduate and firefighter, died last week of an undiagnosed heart condition at the age of 32. He was honored as a hero at his funeral service in Larimore, ND by his friends, family, and fire department comrades, and was also remembered for how his bravery once saved a town that was 100 miles from his home.

