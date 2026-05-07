May 7, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Former Bemidji City Councilman Ron Johnson Seeks Re-Election

Johnson, a lifelong resident of Bemidji, has 24 years of City Council experience representing Ward 3 from 2001 to 2024. He said in a press release today that he plans to file for the At Large seat on the council. Due to redistricting, Johnson was not eligible to run for his Ward 3 seat in 2024. After spending two years away from city government, Johnson says he is looking forward to representing all five Bemidji wards on the City Council if he is successful in winning the At Large seat in this year’s election. We’ll have more on this and any opponents a little closer to the election.

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