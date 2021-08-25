Former Bemidji City Councilman Jim Thompson Dies at 88

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Former Bemidji City Councilman Jim Thompson has died at the age of 88.

Thompson served two stints on the City Council, the first from 2010 to 2014, and the second from 2018 until he resigned in June of 2020 due to health problems. Thompson also served on the Northern Township Board and previously worked as an opthamologist.

A memorial service for Thompson is set for Friday, September 3 at First Lutheran Church.

