Former Bemidji Chamber Director Starts New Position with BSU Alumni & Foundation

The Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation’s first-ever director of corporate relations and giving is now officially on the job.

According to a release from the organization, Abby Randall’s first day was Monday, June 10. In her role, Randall will work to increase corporate philanthropy and investments with local and regional business, and she will lead the strategic vision, planning, and execution of a comprehensive corporate philanthropic plan for BSU and Northwest Technical College.

“As a BSU alum and a first-generation student, I credit much of my career success to Bemidji State, its faculty and student services,” said Randall in a statement. “I’m enthusiastic about continuing my work and passionate about nurturing meaningful relationships within the business community to support our local students at BSU and NTC and the industries of their future.”

Prior to taking this job, Randall served as the executive director at the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce for more than four years.

Foundation officials said that Randall “will help usher in a new era of focus on building relationships and partnerships with industry experts.”

“Abby will be at the ground-floor of forging the necessary relationships with partners interested in building pipelines here at Bemidji State and NTC,” said Allyssa Joseph, the foundation’s executive director. “Abby brings to us a wealth of knowledge and a rolodex of partners who are eager to work hand-in-hand with us to solve workforce-related problems and to solve skills and hiring gaps.”