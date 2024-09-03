Sep 3, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Former Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Player Hartje Signs with ECHL Utah Grizzlies

Former Bemidji boys’ hockey player Chase Hartje has signed with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL for the 2024-25 season.

Hartje, a Bemidji local, graduated from Bemidji High in 2017 before spending three seasons in the Western Hockey League playing Moose Jaw, Brandon, Kootenay, and Winnipeg. He then played four seasons at the University of Manitoba before playing the final 11 games of the regular season across the pond in the UK with the Coventry Blaze.

While playing for the Lumberjacks, Hartje helped anchor the defense on two state tournament teams in 2015 and 2016.

