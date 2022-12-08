Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected Of Felony Theft Dies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died.

The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death.

Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information Services Director was facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.

No additional details regarding Pula’s death are being released at this time.

