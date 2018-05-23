Former Beltrami County Commissioner Files For Bemidji Mayor

Former Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Vene has filed and officially announced his candidacy for mayor of Bemidji.

According to a release from Vene’s campaign, the candidate points out items that would be a key focus, such as the redirection of the management of the Sanford Events Center; promote jobs and economic development; control government spending, balance the budgeting, stimulating free enterprise and small business growth, and fully honoring the moral obligation to take care of veterans.

Vene and his family have been part of the Greater Bemidji Community for 47 years, where worked as an educator, administrator, and county commissioner. Vene served in the U. S. Army and is supportive of any and all efforts to preserve our freedoms, to maintain or enhance our quality of life.

“Our belief systems should be grounded in family, neighborhood and community values,” said Vene. “I will work to maintain reasonable taxation and cut taxes wherever possible. I want to open new markets to our goods and services.”

Vene will face off against incumbent Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht in the general election.For