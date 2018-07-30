Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Former Beaver Matt Read Signs With Wild

AJ Feldman
Jul. 30 2018
The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Read to a one-year, two-way contract, General Manager Paul Fenton announced today.

Read collected 16 points in 33 games with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League and scored one goal in 19 games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017-18. Read scored a goal and had an assist during the playoffs, playing in all six of the Flyers games.

The right winger has tallied 187 points (87 goals and 100 assists) in 427 career games with the Flyers from 2011-18. Read has played in 30 career playoff games, recording 10 points.

Read played for the Beavers from 2007-11, skating in 147 games. He scored 65 goals and had 78 assists in his four seasons in Bemidji. Read tallied 2 assists in the Beavers 4-1 victory over Cornell in 2009 to send the program to its first-ever Frozen Four. He also scored the team’s only goal in their 4-1 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the National Semifinal game.

