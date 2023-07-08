Former Beaver & Current Stanley Cup Champion Whitecloud Returning to Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State hockey alum and current Vegas Golden Knight Zach Whitecloud will be in Bemidji next Thursday.

The NHL star and recent Stanley Cup champion will be signing autographs at The Tavern on South Shore, next to the Sanford Center, on July 13th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fans are welcome to congratulate the former Beaver on winning hockey’s biggest trophy and get their memorabilia signed at the same time.

Whitecloud played two seasons at Bemidji State before signing his entry-level contract with the Golden Knights. He totaled 36 points in 77 games.

He also joins Joel Otto as the only other former BSU player to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup. Otto did that with the Calgary Flames in 1989.