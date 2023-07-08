Lakeland PBS

Former Beaver & Current Stanley Cup Champion Whitecloud Returning to Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jul. 7 2023

Bemidji State hockey alum and current Vegas Golden Knight Zach Whitecloud will be in Bemidji next Thursday.

The NHL star and recent Stanley Cup champion will be signing autographs at The Tavern on South Shore, next to the Sanford Center, on July 13th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fans are welcome to congratulate the former Beaver on winning hockey’s biggest trophy and get their memorabilia signed at the same time.

Whitecloud played two seasons at Bemidji State before signing his entry-level contract with the Golden Knights. He totaled 36 points in 77 games.

He also joins Joel Otto as the only other former BSU player to raise Lord Stanley’s Cup. Otto did that with the Calgary Flames in 1989.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Rupp to Represent Bemidji Girls Hockey at USA Hockey Camp in Ohio

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – BSU Football’s 1999 Signing Class

Fargo Man Charged in Connection with Crash That Killed Bemidji Woman

Tenants of Red Pine Estates in Bemidji Finish Vacating Building with Community Support

Recently Added

Monuments on the Landscape: Minnesota One-Room Schoolhouses

Posted on Jun. 20 2023

The Marcell Experimental Forest

Posted on Jun. 20 2023

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers 3

Posted on Jun. 1 2023

Main Street of the Northwest “Story of the Northern Pacific"

Posted on Jun. 1 2023

Backroads: Sacrificing Sunday

Posted on May. 25 2023

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.