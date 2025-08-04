Former Beaver, Assistant BSU Men’s Golf Coach Corbid Named Head Coach

Ben Corbid takes over as the newest Bemidji State men’s golf coach following the departure of long time head coach Ekren Miller, who is now at NDSU.

Corbid spent the past two seasons as Miller’s second-in-command, but prior to joining the program as a coach, he played for the Beavers from 2018 to 2023, captaining BSU to the NSIC title in his final year as a student-athlete.

The Stillwater, Minnesota native also served as the head golf professional at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids and was an intern at the world-class Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.