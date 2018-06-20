Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Former Baxter Mayor, Gary Muehlhausen, Dies at 75

Anthony Scott
Jun. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

Baxter made several advancements as a city during the 1990’s and early 2000’s while Gary Muehlhausen was mayor. This week the city of Baxter is mourning the loss of their former mayor.

Muehlhausen passed away peacefully in his sleep last Sunday, at his home in Baxter. He served as Baxter’s mayor from July 21st, 1998, until January 1st, 2005. Baxter saw great growth during Muehlhausen’s tenure, and his impact on the city will not be forgotten.

There will be a celebration of his life at the Arrowhead Lodge in Baxter Thursday, June 21st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Muehlhausen was 75 years old.

To hear more about Muehlhausen’s legacy click on the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings “American Dream” To Bemidji

Crow Wing County To Host Relay for Life Event

Local Financial Agency Warns of Medicare Scams in Brainerd Lakes

Highway 371 Road Work May Cause Delays In Brainerd Lakes Area

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Man Drowns Near Remer

Cass County authorities recovered the body of a 76-year-old male Monday evening near Remer. According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom
Posted on Jun. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Man Drowns Near Remer

Posted on Jun. 20 2018

2018 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Buttons Go On Sale

Posted on Jun. 20 2018

Vikings Announce Training Camp Dates

Posted on Jun. 20 2018

Oak Hills Christian College Celebrates Renovations With Tree Planting

Posted on Jun. 20 2018

Project To Save Bemidji's Carnegie Library Gets $500,000 Donation

Posted on Jun. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.