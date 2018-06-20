Former Baxter Mayor, Gary Muehlhausen, Dies at 75

Baxter made several advancements as a city during the 1990’s and early 2000’s while Gary Muehlhausen was mayor. This week the city of Baxter is mourning the loss of their former mayor.

Muehlhausen passed away peacefully in his sleep last Sunday, at his home in Baxter. He served as Baxter’s mayor from July 21st, 1998, until January 1st, 2005. Baxter saw great growth during Muehlhausen’s tenure, and his impact on the city will not be forgotten.

There will be a celebration of his life at the Arrowhead Lodge in Baxter Thursday, June 21st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Muehlhausen was 75 years old.

To hear more about Muehlhausen’s legacy click on the video below.