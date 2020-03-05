Lakeland PBS

Former American Indian Resource Center Executive Director Charged With Theft Of Minnesota Indian Education Association Funds

Malaak KhattabMar. 5 2020

The former treasurer of the Minnesota Indian Education Association has been charged with a single count of theft and embezzlement of public funds.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson issued a release Wednesday, saying that 44-year-old William Joseph Blackwell of Bemidji is accused of embezzling public funds.

Blackwell is said to have embezzled $140,000 from the MIEA while he was treasurer from 2016 to 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, a complainant informed an investigator that Blackwell embezzled a “significant amount of money from MIEA by writing checks to himself.”

The complaint said Blackwell told a detective on the case that he became treasurer in the fall of 2015 and admitted that in the spring of 2016, he began taking cash withdrawals from the MIEA’s bank account, which he estimated to be between $50,000 and $80,000.

The detective reviewed financial documents and found that the data shows a total of $138,5790 has been taken out of the MIEA’s bank account by Blackwell between 2016 and 2019.

Blackwell is  also the former executive director of the American Indian Resource Center’s at Bemidji State University, he resigned in August 2019.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

One Dead, Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Bemidji

City Of Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election Cancelled, New Date Set

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Jaycees’ 16th Annual Brrrmidji Plunge Makes A Splash

Duluth Man Sentenced To Nearly 37 Years For Fatally Stabbing Wife

Latest Stories

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Campaign

Posted on Mar. 5 2020

Warroad Boys Hockey Cruises to Beat Hutchinson in Class A Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 5 2020

Grand Rapids Boys Basketball Bests Chisago Lakes in Section 7AAA Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 5 2020

W-H-A Girls Basketball Ends Season With Loss to B-B-E in Section 5A Semis

Posted on Mar. 5 2020

Pequot Lakes Girls Basketball Beats Virginia in Section 7AA Semis

Posted on Mar. 5 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.