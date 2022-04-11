Lakeland PBS

Former Alexandria Police Chief Charged with Theft

Lakeland News — Apr. 11 2022

Richard Wyffels

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Alexandria police chief was arrested and charged with theft for using city funds to purchase items for his personal use.

After a yearlong investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the 57-year-old Richard Wyffels, who retired in September 2020, charged more than $65,700 to a city-issued credit card, beginning in December 2014. None of the items that were purchased could be found in the Police Department.

The Star Tribune reports Wyffels was arrested Friday. An attempt to reach Wyffels was not successful.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Daycare Worker Charged with Malicious Punishment of Child Under 4

Two Men Arrested After Police Pursuit in Wadena County

Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Raid at Red Lake Home

Feds: Minnesota Man Stole Gun, Ammo From Shipping Facility

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.