“Forever Loved” Motorcycle Ride to Raise Funds for Brainerd’s Pohl Children’s Foundation

Justin OthoudtJul. 14 2023

On Saturday, July 15th, a special fundraising motorcycle ride event will be held in support and spread awareness about the mission of the Pohl Children’s Foundation.

The “Forever Loved” ride is being hosted by local motorcycle club Damascus Way and is open to both motorcycles and cars wishing to participate. This ride will make it possible for the Pohl Children’s Foundation to continue its mission of supporting families who are grieving the loss of a child.

“It’s a great cause, we just try to do what we can, you know, when we see a need in the community in a great cause like this,” said “Forever Loved” ride organizer Ryan Lindsey.

“We’re so grateful that the Pohl Foundation is here. I’m so glad that there’s a way we can help support some of the things that the Pohl Foundation does,” said “Forever Loved” ride organizer Shelly Lindsey.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Heritage Church in Baxter, with the ride kicking off at 11. The final stop and meal will be at 281 Morrison St. E in Motley. More information on the event can be found on the Pohl Children’s Foundation website.

By — Justin Othoudt

