Dec 8, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Forestview Planetarium in Baxter Begins Holiday Shows

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

joseph herzing thumbnail

12-08-2025

Crime

Priest in Central MN Charged with Sexual Assault, Threats of Violence

kevin stensberg bsu ntc student affairs vp thumbnail 2

12-08-2025

Education & Government

Kevin Stensberg Named as New BSU, NTC Vice President for Student Affairs

Bemidji Area Schools Logo new sqk

12-08-2025

Education & Government

Bemidji School Board to Discuss Allegations Against District Employee

canine connection brainerd kennel club training thumbnail 2

12-08-2025

Community

Canine Connection Brainerd Kennel Club Hosting Holiday Dog Training Sessions