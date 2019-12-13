Lakeland PBS

Forestview Planetarium Holding Holiday-Themed Shows

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 13 2019

Forestview Middle School in Baxter is opening to the public a planetarium laser light-like show where spectators sit and lie back in their chair and watch the show in a dark room surrounding an entire lit dome.

At 6 p.m, they will have the “Cosmic Christmas” show geared toward children 6 and up, and tickets are still available with festivities beginning Tuesday December 10th and going until December 19, which shows running about 30-35 minutes.

There are full video over the dome that have movies with the traditional Christmas characters like the Grinch, Rudolph, and Frosty the Snowman.

Director Wallace from Forestview treats each audience to a sky talk. He also runs other season shows throughout the year, which is fully funded by Sourcewell’s innovation funding and attracts students from 22 school districts in the Region Five area.

The show is free but does require online registration. For more information on the Forestview Planetarium, or to reserve a seat for an upcoming holiday show, visit fmsplanetarium.com.

