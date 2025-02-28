Feb 28, 2025 | By: Miles Walker
Forestview Middle School Planetarium in Baxter Hosting Laser Light Shows
The Forestview Middle School Planetarium in Baxter is showcasing laser light shows for the Brainerd Lakes community this week.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a 50-minute-long experience featuring varying laser designs, graphics, and even a collection of crowd-pleasing songs serving as a backdrop, ranging from the Beatles all the way to Taylor Swift.
“One of the things I’ve told people when they come in, if you think back to what a Spirograph is like and Etch-a-Sketch and you combine that with fireworks, that’s kind of what a laser light show’s like,” Forestview Middle School Planetarium Director Tim Peabody explained. “And [being] set to music that people get to kind of choose from what they like, it really makes it fun, because people, I can see heads bobbing and toes tapping and just the visuals are really amazing.”
The shows start at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. and will go through Saturday night. Reservations must be submitted through the Forestview Middle School Planetarium’s website.