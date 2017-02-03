Forestview Middle School Girls Discover Life Skills In Pageant 101

“Pageants are a little more than just the looks, the beauty or how skinny you are. It’s more than that,” said Forestview Middle School student Morgan Sivigny. “It’s being yourself, having fun learning, how to hold yourself up and be confident,”

Heels, crown and a sash are associated with pageants, but pageant queens have a purpose. Directors Vicki Randall and her husband Bill of the Minnesota United States Pageant spoke to about 30 girls at Forestview Middle School for Exploration Day to teach them life skills.

“Pageantry lets each individual just excel within themselves and become successful, so the growth that comes with it I think is huge you’re not going to find in any other group or organization that you decide to join,” said Vicki Randall, Miss United States Pageant director.

Since 2011, Jackie Thurlow has competed in pageants but she got off to a rough start. She competed 11 times before winning her current title but she never gave up.

“I really was determined because I knew that this was something that I really wanted,” said Miss Baxter Jackie Thurlow. “This title being a representative I knew I could do the job I just wasn’t ready at that time.”

As Miss Baxter Thurlow has applied what she learned in pageantry to her career in the health field. When her boss asked her to do a presentation in front of 250 people she was ready.

“I was actually able to take out some of my skills wasn’t as polished as maybe I’d hope it would be probably not, but that was a while ago,” said Thurlow. “Now I’ve been able to grow and develop and I know this next year I have to for sure speak at that event again and they invited me back.”

Holding a title in pageants is also considered a job. The ladies make appearances and do their part within the community by supporting their causes such as health and wellness or ending child hunger.

The girls practiced interviewing and were told to make eye contact and be sure not to chew gum. They also learned about being dressed professionally so they can make a good impression.

Brooklynn Abramson sees herself competing in a pageant one day and says the life skills can help her in many ways.

“I really enjoy theater, so I think that might help me for like speaking out for auditioning and being up onstage just looking mature,” said Forestview Middle School student Brooklynn Abramson.

Last but not least came the fun part. Doing a walk and signature pose.