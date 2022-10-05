Lakeland PBS

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

Hanky HazeltonOct. 5 2022

In the city of Randall, located in Morrison County, 14 different organizations recently came together to hold one of the largest Forestry Field Days for private landowners the area. All who attended took tours and saw demonstrations on what’s needed to keep forests safe and thriving for humans and wildlife.

After two years of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, landowners from a six-county radius gathered at the Ehlen property in Randall to attend classes that taught them about forest harvests, wildlife dimensions, and forest management.

To starts things off, everyone attends classes that provide assistance and cost sharing for projects on their land, and they had discussions involving insects or diseases. One such topic was oak wilt, a non-native tree disease that’s slowly creeping north and making its way towards the Brainerd/Baxter and Little Falls areas.

After the demonstrations, the Morrison Soil & Water Conservation District put together tours to let landowners see for themselves what was being taught, and the day ended with a meal from Lily’s Wings. The goal of the event was to get people talking and pay more attention to the things that matter most.

The event attracted more than 110 private landowners.

This event was sponsored by Morrison SWCD, Crow Wing SWCD, American Forest Foundation, Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscape, PotlatchDeltic, National Association of Conservation District, American Tree Farms, Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Central Minnesota Small Woodland Owners Association, Lily’s Wings and Things, Central Lakes College Ag and Energy Center, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Camp Ripley.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Ready for Annual Pumpkin Season

Watercraft Inspectors Prevent Introduction of Starry Stonewort to Lake Superior

Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Heritage Church of Baxter Celebrates 100 Years

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.