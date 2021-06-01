Forest Fire Northeast of Bagley Now Contained

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A forest fire that happened about two miles northeast of Bagley is now fully contained.

The fire on School Forest Road was detected at about 10 AM this past Saturday. Dry fuel, high winds, and humidity caused significant spread of the fire, but over the past two days firefighters were able to construct dozer lines around the perimeter and release water drops to help cool down hot spots and slow the spread of the fire.

A total of 60 people assisted with the containment and mop-up operations. No structures were destroyed or damaged, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

