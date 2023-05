Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, June 07 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grab a front-row seat at the first-ever reunion concert of both incarnations of the multi-platinum-selling band as they perform their greatest hits, including “Cold as Ice,” “Jukebox Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”