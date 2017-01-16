ForCuyuna Raises $670,000 for Trail Expansion

The Cuyuna Connecting Trail would be a 4-mile one-way, looping trail featuring flow, rollers and berms, ideal for adventurous families and new cyclists to experience. This trail will connect the Yawkey Unit of trails to the City of Cuyuna and the Pumptrack, which is currently not accessible through the trail system. The Cuyuna Connecting Trail would also provide Cuyuna residents the option of mountain biking to and from Crosby-Ironton schools, without riding on the highway. This new trail will enable safe commuting, convenient access and a fun way to travel!

Manual Mine Single-track Gravity Flow Trail

This intermediate-level gravity flow trail, located north of Crosby and south of Cuyuna in the Yawkey Unit of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, has an estimated plan of 1.5 miles in length. The addition of this gravity flow trail to the trail system will contribute to the goal of advancing the current IMBA Ride Center ranking of Silver, placing Cuyuna among the top single-track mountain bike trail systems in the world.

Cuyuna Hills

The Cuyuna Hills Trail is planned as an 8-mile trail unlike anything currently within the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Currently the longest individual single-track trail in Cuyuna is less than 2 miles. Cuyuna Hills will be located on Crow Wing County Recreation Land, adjacent to the city of Cuyuna. Once constructed, this will place the city of Cuyuna within the single-track system, providing expanded cycling opportunities and enhancing accessibility to the city’s Pumptrack.