For 6th Year in a Row, CLC Named a ‘Great College to Work For’

Central Lakes College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Great Colleges To Work For program.

The results are based on a survey of 216 colleges and universities, with CLC being among the 75 of those institutions to earn recognition. CLC received honors in three categories: compensation and benefits, confidence in senior leadership, and shared governance.

CLC President Hara Charlier believes that the college excels at building a culture of caring, which she says is apparent in both the institution’s employees and students.

“What’s most important here is people and the relationships that we build,” she explained.. So we explain to people that this is a college about people. And if you love people and you’re willing to invest in building relationships with employees, with students, with our community, you will thrive here.”

Survey results are based on both an institution questionnaire and a survey administered to faculty administrators and support staff. The primary factor in deciding what institutions receive recognition is employee feedback.