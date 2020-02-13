Lakeland PBS

Food Shelf at Second Harvest to Participate in Statewide Food Share Campaign

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 12 2020

The Food Shelf at Second Harvest in Grand Rapids will participate in the statewide Minnesota Food Share March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food. This collection will participate in helping to feed people in local communities to reduce hunger.

On an everyday basis, there are people in Northern Minnesota who struggle with food insecurity between paying bills or putting food on the table. Second Harvest needs help from the community to keep shelves stocked to ensure there is enough food for struggling children, seniors and families. Donations stay local when businesses, schools, or service clubs donate to the Food Shelf at Second Harvest. Their donations count towards a statewide effort to help stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state. The share of the overall Minnesota Food Share March Campaign that Second Harvest will receive will be even greater the more they can raise locally.

The Minnesota Food Share March Campaign gives people an opportunity to make a difference in their local community throughout the month of March, and the Food Shelf at Second Harvest serves approximately 2,509 people every month, including over 897 children and over 200 seniors.

To find out how to donate, visit https://secondharvestncfb.com/

