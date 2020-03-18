Lakeland PBS

Food Provided To Children During School Closures

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 18 2020

The Crow Wing County Public Health Team is offering free meals for all children 18 years and under in response to the school closures due to COVID-19.

A few locations are listed below with options catering to students from surrounding schools.

Baxter/Brainerd: Operation Sandwich, Prairie bay, The Outreach Program of the Brainerd Lakes, Soup Kitchen. Pick-up times are from 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m.

Crosby/Ironton/Deerwood: Ironton American Legion, Iron Range Eatery and North Country Cafe.

Nisswa/Pequot Lakes: A-Pine Restaurant, Mainstreet Ale House and Pequot Lakes School.

 

 

 

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

