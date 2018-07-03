Food & Fun At The Water Carnival

If the thrills and spills of the carnival are not for you, then you are probably one of those who go to carnivals just for the food. This year’s Water Carnival in Bemidji showcases a handful of new vendors split between two locations. This year’s new food is an old-time favorite with the return of gyros to Paul Bunyan Park.

Nick Brodner, who owns the Greek & Italian Grill, says he will travel with his gyro stand to 22 different events in one summer. He says working events like the Water Carnival is a labor of love.

Across the lake at the South Shore, the food court there is booming with tasty carnival treats. Just ask the vendors, and they all will say the same when it comes to stand out favorites.

Phillip Dorman of Merriam’s Midway says that corn dogs, funnel cakes, and lemonade are the top carnival favorites.

When you’re a traveling carnival you are always on the lookout for the next big thing, especially when it comes to food.

With something to satisfy almost every taste bud, there is still plenty of time to try something new or grab an old time favorite.

Tomorrow, the Water Carnival will welcome the Timberworks Lumberjack show to Paul Bunyan park at 1:00, 4:00, & 7:00 pm. The entire carnival runs through Wednesday.