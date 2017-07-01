Food, Folks, & Fun At The Water Carnival

For food lovers, there is nothing like a carnival. With all the greasy goodness, a person tends to look away from the calorie count. But not to worry – with two locations, spectators can work off those calories between the Water Carnival’s two locations.

For the Jaycees, finding an array of vendors is never hard. Each year they look for variety and always make sure they have the carnival favorites.

For Pitty Pat Concessions, located at the Paul Bunyan Park Water Carnival location, they have been part of the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival for 17 years. They say the key to their success is making everything from scratch to give it that home-cooked taste. In one season of business, they will go through three to four thousand pounds of cheese for cheese curds. While it may be a lot of work, it’s a labor of love.

Across Lake Bemidji at the south shore Water Carnival site, more food vendors are spread throughout the carnival. In the food court, however, you can find all your carnival favorites surrounding you. While cheese curds are a must, trying new fair foods is a tradition.

With so much food to choose from, a person must either pace themselves or make multiple trips to the Water Carnival locations.