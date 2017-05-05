Food – Delicious Science
Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm
Examine the physics, chemistry and biology that lie hidden in every bite of food we eat. Understanding the deep evolutionary roots of human reactions and cravings for food offers a new way of thinking about our relationship to the modern diet.
