Food Box Pickup for Community to Be Held at Sanford Center

Mary BalstadMar. 16 2022

The Sanford Center in Bemidji will be hosting a food box pickup in collaboration with the North Country Food Bank and United Way of Bemidji Area.

Taking place on Monday, March 28th at the Sanford Center parking lot, the food box pickup is meant to serve individuals and families in the area.

The limit for each person or family is one box. The event will start at 9 AM and run until 11 AM or until boxes run out. If someone wishes to pickup a box for another community member or family, a person from that family must come along as a representative.

More information about the food box pickup can be given by calling United Way at (218) 444-8929.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

