Food Box Pickup For Community at Sanford Center

The Sanford Center is hosting a food box pickup in collaboration with the North Country Food Bank and United Way of Bemidji. Taking place on Monday, March 28th, in Parking Lot 1111 of the Sanford Center, the food box pickup is to serve individuals and families in the area.

The limit for each person or family is one box. The event will start at 9 A.M. and run until 11 A.M. or until boxes run out.

If someone wishes to pickup a box for another community member or family, a person from that family must come along as a representative.

More information about the food box pickup can be given by calling United Way at (218) 444-8929.

