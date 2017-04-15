DONATE

Fond Farewell To Outgoing Sports Director Justin Prince

Nathan Green
Apr. 14 2017
We want to send our best wishes and fondest farewells to our outgoing Sports Director Justin Prince, who is leaving to take the sports director position at WFFT In Fort Wayne, Indiana. Justin has been with Lakeland News for about two and a half years and has worn many hats here as a regional reporter in Brainerd and as our sports director, along with also anchoring news and presenting weather. In every role he’s played, he’s done it with hard work and dedication (and a little bit of humor to boot). We know he’s going to bring his best to the Fort Wayne area, so we’d all like to say to him: good luck, Justin!

