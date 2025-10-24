Oct 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Fond du Lac Band in MN Announces Signing of Tribal-State Cannabis Compact

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has announced the signing of a tribal-state cannabis compact authorized under Minnesota statute.

The agreement, signed on October 20 by Gov. Tim Walz and Fond du Lac Band Chairman Bruce M. Savage, outlines how both governments will advance lawful, cooperative, and mutually respectful cannabis regulation while promoting public health and safety.

Under the compact, the Fond du Lac Band will be authorized to:

  • Open up to eight off-reservation retail cannabis locations;
  • sell cannabis products statewide through licensed distributors and retailers;
  • participate in state-led compliance, testing, and inspection protocols;
  • and operate with the same privileges and responsibilities as other adult-use licensees.

The compact also affirms the band’s sovereign right to regulate cannabis on its own terms.

The Fond du Lac Band is now the fourth tribal nation in Minnesota enter into a cannabis compact. White Earth Nation, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the Prairie Island Indian Community have also entered into tribal-state compacts this year.

