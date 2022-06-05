Followers Plan to Come Together to March for Jesus in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 2nd annual March for Jesus event in Bemidji is planned for this Sunday, June 5th. Different Christian churches in the area are coming together, rain or shine, to celebrate their belief in Jesus.

The March for Jesus is a national event that aims to unite Christian followers regardless of denomination. Organizers say the march follows pillars that include quality, integrity, inclusiveness, and prayer.

The march was brought to the Bemidji area last year and saw a large turnout. Now, organizers are looking forward to seeing people gather once more for this shared purpose.

People can start gathering for the walk at noon at J.W. Smith Elementary, the march’s starting point. At 1 P.M., the walk will begin, heading to the waterfront near Paul and Babe.

More information on the Bemidji march can be found here.

