Folk Music Sounds Through the Trees at Storyhill Fest in Deerwood

Storyhill Fest is being held at Clearwater Forest Camp and Retreat Center in Deerwood through this weekend. The two-day event offers original folk music, arts, and activities for adults and kids of all ages.

During the 2006 wedding of Chris Cunningham, one half of the folk duo Storyhill, with a few hundred people in attendance surrounded by music, food, and campfires, a thought arose on how to celebrate folk music.

The group didn’t take credit on whose idea it was first, but they acknowledged how it was accepted at a wedding and wanted to see it be a regular thing each year.

After a year’s worth of preparation, the planning process of who to come began. Storyhill has many musicians as friends, and in the two-day event, people from all over the country flew in to play some of their original music.

But although music is the main attraction, there are many other things going on throughout the festival. Saturday’s events include workshops and other activities where people are encouraged to set up camp, go fishing, paddle board or kayak, and sit around an old fashioned campfire.

When it comes to a community event that is family friendly, Storyhill Fest and Clearwater Forest strive to make that happen.

