Folk Legends: Isn’t This a Time

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
Treasure this last and historic gathering of the artists who defined folk music, including Peter, Paul and Mary, Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger and The Weavers. The 2003 Carnegie Hall concert features performances the artists considered among their best.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More