Foley Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Mille Lacs County

Lakeland News — Jan. 8 2024

A 67-year-old Foley man has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at around 7:44 a.m., they received a 911 call for a crash in the 15000 block of 130th Street in Foreston. It appears Craig Allen Anson lost control of his vehicle on an icy road and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled in the ditch.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

