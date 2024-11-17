Nov 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Foley Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

A 64-year-old Foley man has died in a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash happened about five miles south of Hillman, in Mount Morris Township, at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Robert Rothfork was traveling south of Sage Road when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and into the ditch.

When emergency responders arrived, Rothfork was unresponsive and not breathing. Live-saving efforts were performed and rescue workers were able to get a pulse on the scene, but Rothfork later died after being airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

First City Liquor

NWMF Ad

Related News

Education & Government

Brainerd School Board Renewing Search for New Superintendent

Community

Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes Granted $7,000 for New HVAC System

Business

Bemidji’s AirCorps Aviation Holds Open House to Celebrate Veterans Day

Community

During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Essentia Health Encourages Screenings