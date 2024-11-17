Foley Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

A 64-year-old Foley man has died in a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash happened about five miles south of Hillman, in Mount Morris Township, at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Robert Rothfork was traveling south of Sage Road when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and into the ditch.

When emergency responders arrived, Rothfork was unresponsive and not breathing. Live-saving efforts were performed and rescue workers were able to get a pulse on the scene, but Rothfork later died after being airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital.