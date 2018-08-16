Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Flyer Pride Packs Aim To Combat Weekend Hunger

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

In the United States, 15 million children face hunger. Three educators in Little Falls, Anita Larsen, Laura DeChaine, and Cindy Casillas, are working to change that by combating food insecurity in elementary students.

The Flyer Pride Pack Program was implemented two years ago to provide children who have been identified as at-risk or challenged by weekend hunger with a bag of food that is child-friendly, nutritious, non-perishable, and easy to make and eat. Each Pride Pack contains five entrees, two breakfasts, two snacks, and one fruit.

“Children are identified by teacher referral, our knowledge as school social workers of families that could benefit, and often times new families coming into the district. We divide out the food weekly. Those students who receive credit for helping us out, they will bag the foods and then the custodians will deliver the tubs to the elementary schools,” explained Laura DeChaine, School Social Worker at Lindbergh Elementary in Little Falls.

The bags are delivered during the students’ lunch and recess in order to be private and confidential. Through grants, civic clubs, faith communities, community partnerships, and individual donations, 2,094 Flyer Pride Packs were able to be distributed just last year.

“Hunger is a basic need for all children and they are more able to attend to tasks, more alert if they’re not hungry and attendance is also improved. Students are able to do their projects and homework because they’re feeling good,” added Cindy Casillas, a Kindergarten Teacher at Lindbergh Elementary. “If you’re hungry, you’re not feeling good.”

For more information on the Flyer Pride Pack program visit or to make a contribution towards the program visit innovations.falls.k12.mn.us or contact Anita Larsen at alarsen@lfalls.k12.mn.us.

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.