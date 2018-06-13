Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Floating Bog Forces Summer Camp to Close

Anthony Scott
Jun. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bog on North Long Lake in Legionville has caused problems for months now as crews continuously try to work to move it. With the Legionville Safety Summer Camp approaching time is of the essence.

Sunday proved to be the first sign of success. The Minnesota D.N.R worked with the Lakes Association and the American Legion to help move the middle section of the three-football-field sized piece of land.

Volunteers with boats on the lake joined in on the effort as well, strapping their watercrafts to the bog to try and pull it out of the way. The bog was so heavy that it needed to be cut into several smaller pieces to get it to move. Eventually they were able to transport the center section away from the camp.

Only the center section of the bog was moved causing the summer camp to be canceled this year. Many camp activities take place in the water, and organizers knew the bog would not be moved in time.

Nearly six-hundred kids were scheduled to attend this year, but families and organizations who paid for children to attend are expected to get full refunds.

Safety was the major concern over why the camp needed to be closed.

Crews will try to move the rest of the bog in the coming weeks.

The Legionville camp plans to make improvements over the summer, and the age restriction will be extended to fourteen years old for next season. This is the first time Legionville Safety Summer Camp has closed since World War II.

To hear more about the floating bog, and why the Legionville Safety Summer Camp closed, watch the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Veterans Enjoy Free Lunch on Memorial Day

Floating Bog Continues To Put Up A Fight

Work Continues On Floating Bog In North Long Lake

Bog Remains on Beach at Legionville Safety Camp After Day 2 of Removal Effort

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

Latest Story

Senator Tina Smith’s Staff Visit Bemidji To Discuss Farm Bill

Senator Tina Smith’s staff was in town today to discuss the farm bill that’s currently making it’s way up the chain in Washington D.C. Tomorrow
Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Senator Tina Smith's Staff Visit Bemidji To Discuss Farm Bill

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Sending Police On A Chase

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Participants Light Up Lake Bemidji In Second Annual Glow Run

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

Man Who Drowned In Brainerd Area Lake Has Identity Released

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

8th Congressional District Candidate Michelle Lee Visits Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.