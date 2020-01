Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

January 25 at 9pm



Celebrate the greatest hits from the best-selling album ‘Rumours’ in this intimate concert recorded in 1997. Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks perform “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain” and more.