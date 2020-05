Click to print (Opens in new window)

As an increasing amount of people in the Brainerd Lakes area might be looking for work due to the pandemic, Fleet Farm has announced that they are currently hiring.

The company is looking for any part-time workers that could be available to work as soon as possible. Applications can be submitted online at fleetfarm.com/careers.

