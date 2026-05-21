Flanders Fire Delays Highway 11 Construction

The Flanders fire is officially one hundred percent contained and has been passed to local crews to continue and manage the area. The affected area spans seventeen hundred acres.

Crow Wing County Emergency Management Director Clayton Barg said,” Fire crews throughout the central and greater part of Minnesota responded to this wildfire. Again, we understand the difficulty of being away from families for an extended period of time. So, again, dropping everything that they had at a moment’s notice and coming as just our community and attacking this blaze and working it together so effectively. Throughout it’s a process. Again, it’s just an extraordinary effort. And we can’t thank them enough for it.”

With crews ramping down efforts from the Flanders fire, attention now shifts to the aftereffects and how it will leave the community moving forward. One being the delay of construction on Highway Eleven.

Tim Bray, Crow Wing County Highway Department Engineer, said,” I made the decision to stop all construction with a one-week delay to allow the emergency crews to do their work, protect public safety, and their safety as they addressed what needed to be done with the fire. So next Wednesday, resuming their work to get the road completed prior to the logging operation and the trucks that will be using the roadway.”

Commissioners also authorized a timber auction to try to salvage some of the heavily burned trees on county-owned property. Bray says this leaves the highway department in a tough situation, potentially delaying construction work until the fall due to the risk that logging operations could damage the new roads.

Bray also said,” It’s going to be a timber sale. The county board authorized that. They’re working through that. I think the bidding is coming up. The biggest concern for us is the amount of trucks and where they’re accessing County Road 11. We’re going to incorporate improving some of those direct accesses from those timber areas to County Road 11 to mitigate the potential of being damaged by those coming onto our roadway.

If the project experiences significant additional delays, total contractor costs could approach $165,000 in addition to any potential damage to work already completed.

The county is looking into whether the additional costs would qualify for state or federal emergency reimbursement.