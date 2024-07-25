Flaming Puck Hockey is Unicon 21’s Hottest Event

If you have been following Unicon 21 in Bemidji, then you have seen some pretty unique things, like basketball on unicycles, X Game-style stunts, and even a man who calls himself “The Unicycling Unicorn” attempting to ride a 44-foot-tall unicycle.

But arguably, the most unique event Unicon had to offer this year was something called flaming puck hockey.

Minnesota is known as the State of Hockey, so when Unicon decided to stop in Bemidji for its 21st biannual event, organizers wanted to really showcase what being in the State of Hockey truly means by having everyone on unicycles play a game of hockey with the puck set on fire.

“Basically, there aren’t a lot of rules,” said Marin Cohan, Unicon 21 Co-Director. “You’re just trying to get the ball into one of these baskets back here while it’s on fire. I think somebody decided one day that they really love unicycling and they love hockey, ’cause unicycle hockey already exists, and they thought, ‘Let’s start it on fire.’ And this is where they decided it would work.”

“I love flaming puck hockey. I’ve been playing it for years and years and it’s so much fun,” said Jamey Mossengren, also known as The Unicycling Unicorn. “It’s so exciting, you got fire, you got people watching, and it’s just – it’s just a great time.”

With the combination of hockey, fire, and the red, white, and blue of the American flag flying over the field, you may not be able to get more American than flaming puck hockey.

“Americans love hockey and they like fire, and you mix the two and you add unicycling in there and it’s just a weird, fun, unique kind of experience,” added Mossengren.

“The flame, the American flag, all the people … I mean, it couldn’t be more American,” said Amanda Laursen, a Unicon 21 and flaming puck hockey participant from Denmark, with a smile.

“Just from the support of the firefighters and you see the American flag flying up ahead, and just the music and the food, it’s awesome.” explained Shaun Barmore, a Unicon 21 participant from California.

Hundreds of Bemidjians, along with many of those who traveled from different parts of the world to attend Unicon, came to witness flaming puck hockey, and they were not left disappointed.

“It’s a little bit scary in the beginning because you don’t know how the flame will react when you get closer,” stated Laursen. “As soon as you get over that, it’s all good and it’s all the fun.”

“I am so happy how it turned out,” added Cohan. “It’s been safe, everyone’s been having fun, so many people from the community have been here. It has just been amazing.”

As the end of Unicon 21 is drawing near, participants are looking back on the event and know this is truly something to remember.

“Unicon has been amazing.” Mossengren stated. “Watching all these champions do amazing tricks. I’ve been to a lot of them, and like every time I go, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m never, I’m not going to see a new trick this year.’ But no, I saw at least 20 new tricks this year. And just every time, like, the sport just keeps getting bigger and better and it’s just amazing.”

Unicon hockey finals are taking place Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Bemidji High School gymnasium – but no flames involved in that event. The closing eeremony for Unicon 21 will take place Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Center.