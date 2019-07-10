Lakeland PBS
Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Tomorrow In Honor Of Conservation Officer Shannon Barron

Jul. 10 2019

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

All flags will be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Red Lake Conservation Officer Shannon Barron who died on duty when he suffered a medical emergency while responding to a call. Barron served twenty-three years with the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and leaves behind a wife, two children, the aunt who raised him, and many friends and family.

Conservation Officer Barron was an outstanding conservation officer who was admired and respected by his colleagues, and served with dignity and pride,” said Walz. 

In his proclamation, Governer Walz also said, “The State of Minnesota recognizes Conservation Officer Barron for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire community of Red Lake.”

