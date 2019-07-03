Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Today In Honor of Flight Nurse Debra K. Schott

Governor Tim Walz ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings and the State of Minnesota today in honor and remembrance of Flight Nurse Debra K. Schott, who died while on duty in a helicopter crash in Brainerd, MN last Friday.

Schott spent the last fifteen years as a Critical Care Nurse for North Memorial Health Care and leaves behind a husband, two children, two grandchildren, and many other friends and family.

“The State of Minnesota recognizes Flight Nurse Schott for her dedicated services to, and sacrifice for, her fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the entire community,” said Walz.