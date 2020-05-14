Lakeland PBS

Flags Flown at Half-Staff In Honor of Peace Officers

Destiny Wiggins — May. 14 2020

[ST. PAUL, MN]-Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“On May 15 we honor the Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours, and thank the 11,000 Law Enforcement Officers who serve our state for their dedication to protecting Minnesota communities,” said Governor Walz.

President John F. Kennedy declared the first Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962, as a tribute to peace officers and in honor of the officers who, through their courageous deeds, lost their lives or became disabled in the line of duty. This day has been observed in our country annually ever since.

