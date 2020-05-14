Lakeland PBS

Flags Flown at Half-Staff In Honor of Peace Officers

Destiny Wiggins — May. 14 2020

[ST. PAUL, MN]-Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“On May 15 we honor the Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours, and thank the 11,000 Law Enforcement Officers who serve our state for their dedication to protecting Minnesota communities,” said Governor Walz.

President John F. Kennedy declared the first Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962, as a tribute to peace officers and in honor of the officers who, through their courageous deeds, lost their lives or became disabled in the line of duty. This day has been observed in our country annually ever since.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Walz to Let Stay-at-Home Order Expire, Changes to “Stay Safe” Strategy

Will Governor Tim Walz Extend Stay-At-Home Order ?

Sanford Health Set to Resume Elective Surgeries

Itasca County Discusses Police Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest Stories

Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Creates Guide For Businesses to Reopen Safety

Posted on May. 15 2020

Crow Wing Viking Festival In August Canceled

Posted on May. 14 2020

Bemidji Special Olympics Opts for Virtual Games

Posted on May. 14 2020

CLC's First Live-Streamed Show Deemed a Success

Posted on May. 14 2020

Grimm's Baseball Career Full Of Adversity

Posted on May. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.